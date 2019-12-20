CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have all seen a flock of birds fly around the Coastal Bend, but what about a flock of drones?

Airborne robots must not only be capable of flying but also adapting to their environment like wind conditions.

Professors at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are using a unique approach in programming drones to do things like delivering objects and being an extra eye for disaster rescue missions.

"The idea is the use an intelligent control based on how the human brain is processing emotional information. We can develop a control that is fast to adapt to changes that these robots could find in the environment, " assistant professor Dr. Luis Rodolfo Garcia Carrillo said.

According to Garcia Carrillo, they are submitting their data and findings at the end of the year, but the entire project could take about two more years.

