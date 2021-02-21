Texas winter storm recovery: Gov. Abbott to give latest update | Watch live

Across Texas, including in the Houston region, millions remain under boil water notices and others are seeking financial relief.

SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update Sunday in San Antonio on the state's efforts to provide water and other resources to communities across Texas.

The winter weather is gone, but now Texans are tasked with cleaning up the mess left behind by the storm we saw this week.

Boil water notices in effect across Texas

The power is back on, but boil water advisories remain in effect for millions of people across Texas. Bottled water and food are in short supply, and residents are dealing with the mess left behind by broken water pipes.

On Saturday, Abbott signed a waiver allowing alcoholic beverage companies to use their truck to deliver non-alcoholic grocery supplies, including bottled water and other necessities, to grocery stores in Texas.

The governor's office said these delivery vehicles can help expedite the restocking of products in grocery stores across the state.

Power back on, but energy industry under microscope

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) launched an investigation into the power outage to millions of Texas homes. Watch their open meeting.

The PUC also waived deadlines on the Provider of Last Resort program in which retail electric providers volunteer to accept the customers of other providers leaving the market. These “volunteer” providers are required to charge a competitive rate, rather than the higher so-called provider of last resort rate.” The changes include:

Extending the registration deadline for REPs willing to serve as a volunteer providers in order to expand the pool of available providers.

Delaying customer transitions to volunteer providers until Wednesday, February 24, 2021 to allow the new POLR REPs time to register and prepare for the influx of new customers.

Environmental Protection Agency has issued waivers to increase access to gasoline and diesel fuel in certain Texas communities impacted by winter weather. These waivers temporarily allow for the use of an additional or alternate type of fuel for Texas Low Emissions Diesel and oxygenated gasoline fuels.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality submitted a request for these waivers Friday, according to the governor's office.

President Biden approves major disaster declaration

President Joe Biden has approved Texas' request for a major disaster declaration, making federal funding available for people affected by the winter storm.

Brazoria, Brazos, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties are all included in the declaration.

Abbott thanked the president, saying it's a big step for the state's recovery.

"I thank President Biden for his assistance as we respond to impacts of winter weather across our state," said Governor Abbott in a release Saturday. "While this partial approval is an important first step, Texas will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure all eligible Texans have access to the relief they need. The funds provided under the Major Disaster Declaration may provide crucial assistance to Texans as they begin to repair their homes and address property damage.”