A Texas dream: Blue Bell announces new Dr Pepper Float flavored ice cream

TEXAS, USA — Just what the doctor ordered.

Blue Bell and Dr Pepper, two of Texas' most iconic brands, have teamed up for the perfect summer indulgence.

Dr Pepper Float ice cream is now on store shelves, Blue Bell announced Thursday. It will be available in all 23 states where Blue Bell is available.

Dr Pepper Float is creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

The flavor will be available until 2024.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” shared John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

