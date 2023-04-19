Here is what qualifies, and what does not, for this weekend's emergency supplies sales tax holiday

This is great time to get stocked up on supplies to prepare for hurricane season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This coming weekend, April 22-24, is emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday in Texas. Several items people need to prepare for severe weather and other emergencies will be exempt from sales tax.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24, and includes items bought in-store and online.

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3000 Portable generators.

Less than $300 Emergency ladders. Hurricane shutters.

Less than $75 Axes. Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt). Can openers - nonelectric. Carbon monoxide detectors. Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric. Fire extinguishers. First aid kits. Fuel containers. Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits. Hatchets. Ice products - reusable and artificial. Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated). Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns. Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers. Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios. Smoke detectors. Tarps and other plastic sheeting.



Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Medical masks and face masks.

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes.

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare.

Toilet paper.

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

Camping stoves.

Camping supplies.

Chainsaws.

Plywood.

Extension ladders.

Stepladders.

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.