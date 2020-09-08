Port Aransas no longer enforcing the county beach closure order, Mayor Bujan says

"Effective this morning, August 9th, the city is no longer enforcing the county beach closure order."

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Mayor of Port Aransas, Charles Bujan, has released a statement declaring that the city can no longer afford to provide policing of the county’s beach closure order.

"We have depleted all of our overtime budgets. The order has also created a major life safety issue in regards to the in-town beach parking being completely out of control and blocking streets to EMS and Fire Department trucks responding to emergencies. Effective this morning, August 9th, the city is no longer enforcing the county beach closure order," stated Mayor Bujan in a social media post.

This announcement comes after photos of beachgoers and tourists parking along residential neighborhoods near Port Aransas beaches went viral.

According to witnesses, a fire broke out on one of the residential streets, and fire crews could not easily access the fire hydrants with parked vehicles and golf carts.