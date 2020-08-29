Salvation Army 2nd Annual Shield of Hope Fundraiser to be held virtually

According to officials from the Salvation Army, the donations are used to provide food, shelter, basic necessities, and financial support to those in need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Virtual Shield of Hope fundraiser is coming up on September 1, 2020, and like many others, The Salvation Army is going virtual this year.

The Salvation Army says they are using online platforms to share their mission, host events, and share other resources.

"The virtual Shield of Hope event is an opportunity to raise much-needed funds that will support programs and services that operate year-round. Now is a very crucial time to provide these services to individuals who are most vulnerable, not only to homelessness, poverty, and hunger but also most susceptible to the Covid-19 virus," stated organizers.

The Salvation Army would like to invite the community to join them in their efforts to provide services to more individuals, families, and veterans in need.

"Several sponsors including Ed Hicks Automotive, Navy Army Community Credit Union, and the Port of Corpus Christi are showing their support for this event. Simply go online to the Salvation Army Corpus Christi website and click become a sponsor," said organizers.

If you are unable to become a sponsor but would like to make a donation, you can definitely do so.

According to officials from the Salvation Army, the donations are used to provide food, shelter, basic necessities, and financial support to those in need.

“While Covid-19 prevents us from meeting in person, it does not prevent good-hearted individuals and organizations from supporting us and being part of a great event,” says Captain Patrick Gesner.

“We have a great speaker, Texas A& M Commandant Brigadier General Joe E Ramirez, and a great online auction that runs through September 3rd. All funds raised stay here locally in the Coastal Bend and are used to provide services and programs all year round,” said Gesner.

The Salvation Army delivers a wide range of services to individuals and families in need and this is only possible because of the generous support of the community.

In 2019, The Salvation Army assisted 7,307 individuals with food, clothing, and hygiene assistance, including 2,737 children, organizers say.

"2,409 individuals were assisted with shelter, including families and veterans. These numbers are growing every year as there is a great need in our community."