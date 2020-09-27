SILVER ALERT: Missing elderly woman from Harris County

Authorities say she was driving a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue with TX license plate MXH8830.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joann Johnson Jones. She is believed to be diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Authorities described her as a White female, 76-years-old, 5’ 6”, 175 lbs, White Hair, Brown Eyes and wearing a nightgown.

Jones was last seen at 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 27 in the 16700 block of Mandeville Court, Spring, TX. She was driving a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue with TX license plate MXH8830.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.