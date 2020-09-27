SILVER ALERT: Missing elderly woman from Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joann Johnson Jones. She is believed to be diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Authorities described her as a White female, 76-years-old, 5’ 6”, 175 lbs, White Hair, Brown Eyes and wearing a nightgown.
Jones was last seen at 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 27 in the 16700 block of Mandeville Court, Spring, TX. She was driving a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue with TX license plate MXH8830.
Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 755-7427.
