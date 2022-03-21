Head of child care investigations at DFPS resigns

A Texas Senate committee questioned the Department of Family and Protective Services about the allegations last week.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has learned that Justin Lewis, director of child care investigations at the Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS), has resigned, as a Texas House committee on Monday is taking a look at allegations of abuse at a Bastrop shelter for young sex trafficking survivors.

According to his resignation letter, Lewis said two of his staff "were put on public display to the legislature, while other divisions (with far more folks involved) were not mentioned." Lewis had previously cleared the Refuge after trafficking allegations.

Court records show he called U.S. District Judge Janis Jack a derogatory term, and said "she needs to get hit by a bus," records show.

Here is a copy of the resignation letter.

The person who received and reported the texts said the director apologized. "He was inebriated when he sent the text," records show.

While an investigation is underway and an arrest has been made, the Texas Rangers said on March 16 that there is no evidence that any of the girls at the facility were sexually abused or trafficked while at that shelter. However, the Rangers did confirm cases of child exploitation.

As of March 21, the Rangers, the facility and the State all said two children were exploited. Nude pictures of the girls were sold for cash or drugs, records show. One former employee of The Refuge is under investigation for allegedly having nude photos of girls staying at the shelter.

As of March 17, that person had not been arrested. Another former employee has been arrested for lying to investigators about girls who ran away from The Refuge last month.

The Refuge for DMST (Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking) serves sex trafficking survivors between the ages of 11 and 17.

Last Thursday, the Texas Senate Special Committee on Child Protective Services questioned the Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) regarding the allegations. Now it's the House's turn to take up the issue and continue pressing both the DFPS and Texas Department of Public Safety for answers about what happed at The Refuge.

The shelter is expected to speak at Monday's House committee meeting. This story will be updated later in the day with information from the meeting's proceedings.