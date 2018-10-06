The 34th Annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon happened early Saturday at Whataburger Field.

We here at 3News are honored to broadcast and take part in the annual telethon benefiting Driscoll children's hospital.

It all kicked off this morning on Domingo Live, as we showcased the miracle stories of patients at Driscoll.

Meanwhile volunteers answered phones as people were making donations.

And a Walk-a-Thon around the stadium also took place with all proceeds going towards Driscoll.

Sunday's event also included free bike helmet giveaways for kids, face painting, and a Zumba-Thon.

This year's telethon raised over $774,000 for Driscoll Children's Hospital.

