Travis County judge arrested over drunk driving, records say

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police arrested and charged a Travis County judge who presides over drunken driving cases with that crime.

Judge John Lipscombe was booked into the Travis County Jail around 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to jail records.

Police did not immediately release details of what prompted the arrest. It happened in the parking lot of Homewood Suites on Stonelake Boulevard in North Austin, Austin police spokesman Brandon Jones confirmed.

Lipscombe has been on the bench since 2011. Prior to becoming a judge, he was a prosecutor in the Travis County Attorney's Office.

Lipscombe was in the news in 2019 after the state commission on judicial conduct admonished him for draping a black cloth over the doors of his court to protest the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying that he "cast discredit on the judiciary."