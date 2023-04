The accident happened at around 10 a.m. on State Hwy. 44 by County Road 302 near San Diego.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A two-vehicle crash in Duval County has left one person dead and several , said Department of Public Safety Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez.

The accident happened at around 10 a.m. on State Hwy. 44 by County Road 302 near San Diego.