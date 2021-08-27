Vehicle registration office in Bishop closes due to COVID outbreak

Registration renewals can be performed online, by mail, and most H-E-B stores.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The motor vehicle registration office in Bishop will be temporarily closed for 10 days after an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases inside the office, Nueces County officials announced.

As a precaution, the worker in the motor vehicle registration office must self-isolate to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

“The outbreak requires us to close the Bishop office immediately to prevent further infections and protect the health and safety of our Motor Vehicle employee and our residents,” said Kevin Kieschnick, Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers during this unprecedented wave of infection and encourage everyone to see if they can conduct their business using our online, mail, and retail registration options. We will restore in-person service at the Bishop office during the week of September 7 or as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Most routine motor vehicle registrations can be renewed without going to the Bishop office. Registrations can be renewed:

Most H-E-B Stores (Must not be expired or need new plates) - original renewal notice is required

By mail (Mail to: PO Box 2810, Corpus Christi, TX 78403)

online at https://renew.txdmv.gov/Renew/?language=eng

Health Precautions for Recent Customers

Customers who have conducted business at the Bishop motor vehicle registration office within the last 10 days are advised to closely monitor their health for possible symptoms. Free COVID testing is also available at many locations. The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19 and include cough, fever, headache, and loss of smell.

Be alert to any symptoms and seek medical advice as soon as you notice any symptom. Physicians are seeing people experience symptoms sooner, especially for younger people. The Delta variant appears to cause more severe illness in the unvaccinated than the original coronavirus.

Typically, vaccinated people are often asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms if they contract the Delta variant, with symptoms similar to a common cold. Free vaccines are widely available to everyone 12 and up, and residents are highly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.