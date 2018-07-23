CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Health officials have confirmed that an elderly person in Nueces County died over the weekend after being infected with Vibrio.

The City-County Public Health District said the patient was an elderly person who had skin tears and was wade fishing in the ocean. The individual went to the hospital with severe pain in the leg and signs of a bacterial infection.

Doctors tried to fight the infection and even had to resort to amputation, but the patient passed away within 24-36 hours of being admitted to the hospital.

Health experts say Vibrio bacteria naturally inhabit coastal waters where oysters live. These bacteria are found in higher concentrations between May and October when the water is warmer. The bacteria can enter the body through an open wound or by consuming raw or undercooked shellfish.

Vibrio bacteria can make some people sick, and some Vibrio's can cause particularly severe and life-threatening infections such as this particular case.

Symptoms of Vibrio infection can include:

Watery diarrhea

Abdominal cramping

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Chills

Severe Pain

Blistering skin lesions

Health experts say to follow these steps to reduce your risk of vibriosis:

Don't eat raw or undercooked oysters or other shellfish. Cook them before eating. * Always wash your hands (https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/) with soap and water after handling raw shellfish.

Avoid contaminating cooked shellfish with raw shellfish and its juices.

Stay out of brackish or salt water if you have a wound (including cuts and scrapes), or cover your pound with a waterproof bandage if there's a possibility it could come into contact with brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices. Brackish water is a mixture of fresh and sea water. It is often found where rivers meet the sea.

Wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water if they have been exposed to seawater or raw seafood or its juices.

If you develop a skin infection, tell your medical provider if your skin has come into contact with brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices.

You may be more likely to get an infection or severe complications from vibriosis if you:

Have liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia.

Receive immune-suppressing therapy for the treatment of disease.

Take medicine to decrease stomach acid level.

Have had recent stomach surgery.

If you are in a group more likely to get vibriosis:

Wear clothes and shoes that can protect you from cuts and scrapes when in brackish or salt water.

Wear protective gloves when handling raw seafood.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII