Local teacher identified as victim in rollover crash that took place Saturday, Oct. 3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard Luna has been identified as the victim in the rollover crash that took place Saturday, October 3.
Two vehicles were involved in the rollover crash that ended up throwing Luna from his vehicle. The accident happened near the intersection of Weber and Holly Road in front of the H-E-B grocery store.
Luna was a Math teacher at Dr. M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School.
A video celebrating the life of the beloved teacher was shared online.
49-year-old Juan Jesus Ruiz was arrested and is being charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle.