VIDEO: Teen ran up to car and shot at it before police killed him

3NEWS obtained home surveillance video, which showed the shooting unfold. New Monday, Corpus Christi Police said they had arrested a second gunman.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This is a breaking news update. 3NEWS reporter Michael Gibson is still working on the surveillance video and will have the full story on 3NEWS at 6 p.m.

Surveillance video 3NEWS obtained from Saturday night's deadly police shooting showed a teenager run up to a car driving away and shooting at that car before a nearby Corpus Christi Police officer shot and killed the teen.

Also new Monday, Corpus Christi Police told 3NEWS that they had arrested a second gunman. They identified him as 18-year-old Leandro Leon. He was booked into the Nueces County Jail Monday morning just before 8 a.m. He is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police have not said what his role was in the Saturday night shooting and did not mention a second gunman the night of the shooting.

Prior to the shooting, dozens of people were on the street at Masterson Drive and Angelique Court. Neighbors in the area said a person was throwing a birthday party for their teenage daughter, but the party got out of control with too many people showing up.

The parents tried to end the party and get people to leave. Corpus Christi police officers arrived, as well.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, surveillance video shows a black car make a left turn at Masterson Drive and Angelique Court. A person then ran up to the back of the car with their arm outstretched. They then shot into the car. CCPD said three people were inside the car at the time. At least one of those people was hurt and had non-life-threatening injuries. CCPD said that person was an 18-year-old Carroll High School student.

A Corpus Christi police officer who was already on the street responding to the house party saw the shooting, and then shot the teenage shooter. That teen started to run away in the opposite direction of the car, but then fell to the ground. He was later pronounced dead.