For a limited time, residents can get their hands on a Corpus Christi Monopoly board game.

Earlier this week, officials with Walmart in Flour Bluff announced the debut of "Corpus Christi-Opoly". The board game, cashing in at just $19.98, celebrates the sparkling city by the bay by allowing players to buy their dream properties in Corpus Christi.

According to the game, players can purchase properties, and make a fortune by raising the rent while attempting to avoid the city's ongoing traffic jams. Players can take a roll of the dice and play the game as a high five, big smile, a heart, a dog, a pretzel, or a gym shoe.

At last check the board game is being sold at the Walmart in Flour Bluff and in Calallen.

