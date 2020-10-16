Wanted man taken into custody in Orange Grove

The man had outstanding warrants for kidnapping, aggravated assault and deadly conduct.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Police Department and Jim Wells County Constable's Office assisted the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in putting a wanted man behind bars Friday.

49-year-old Adolfo Garcia was found at a home in the area of County Road 3053 outside of Orange Grove, according to officials.

Garcia was wanted in San Patricio County for kidnapping, deadly conduct, and aggravated assault, according to the Facebook post by the Jim Wells County Constable.