What is a Blue Alert in Texas? Authorities suspect has been arrested after Burleson officer was shot

Wednesday's alert was an effort to locate 39-year-old Jerry Elders, who is suspected of shooting a Burleson police officer and leaving the scene.

BURLESON, Texas — Updated at 2:24 p.m. after the suspect was arrested.

Authorities say the man suspected of shooting a Burleson police officer multiple times Wednesday has been arrested, an hour or so after they issued a Blue Alert for him.

The Blue Alert was launched in Texas in 2008 when then-governor Rick Perry signed Executive Order RP-68.

It was created to let residents across the state know when an offender who killed or seriously injured a federal, state, or local law enforcement officer in the line of duty is on the run.

According to DPS, four criteria must be met to issue the alert:

A law enforcement officer must have been killed or seriously injured by an offender.

The investigating law enforcement agency must determine that the offender poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.

A detailed description of the offender's vehicle, vehicle tag, or partial tag must be available for broadcast to the public.

The investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must recommend the activation of the Blue Alert to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas is one of the 34 states that currently have the system in place.

Elders is suspected of shooting a police officer and fatally shooting a woman during a carjacking. Police tracked the stolen vehicle and arrested Elders in Gainesville, officials said.