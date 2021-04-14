x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local

What is a Blue Alert in Texas? Authorities suspect has been arrested after Burleson officer was shot

Wednesday's alert was an effort to locate 39-year-old Jerry Elders, who is suspected of shooting a Burleson police officer and leaving the scene.

BURLESON, Texas — Updated at 2:24 p.m. after the suspect was arrested.

Authorities say the man suspected of shooting a Burleson police officer multiple times Wednesday has been arrested, an hour or so after they issued a Blue Alert for him.

The Blue Alert was launched in Texas in 2008 when then-governor Rick Perry signed Executive Order RP-68. 

It was created to let residents across the state know when an offender who killed or seriously injured a federal, state, or local law enforcement officer in the line of duty is on the run. 

According to DPS, four criteria must be met to issue the alert:

  • A law enforcement officer must have been killed or seriously injured by an offender.
  • The investigating law enforcement agency must determine that the offender poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.
  • A detailed description of the offender's vehicle, vehicle tag, or partial tag must be available for broadcast to the public.
  • The investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction must recommend the activation of the Blue Alert to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

RELATED: Search underway for suspect after Burleson police officer shot; carjacking victim killed

Texas is one of the 34 states that currently have the system in place. 

Wednesday's alert was an effort to locate 39-year-old Jerry Elders.

Elders is suspected of shooting a police officer and fatally shooting a woman during a carjacking. Police tracked the stolen vehicle and arrested Elders in Gainesville, officials said.

Related Articles