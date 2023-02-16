Woman arrested after setting fire to a home in Mathis, neighboring shed also burns

Mathis Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adrian Ramirez said mutual aid was required to get the fire under control.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman was arrested Thursday after setting a home on fire in Mathis.

The fire took place in a rural part of town, and involved two buildings -- one home, and a shed that belonged to a neighboring house.

The Mathis Volunteer Fire Department, along with neighboring fire crews, responded. When they arrived, the buildings were completely engulfed in flames.

The fire reportedly and took an hour to put out.

Fire crews told 3NEWS that no one was injured.

Mathis Volunteer Fire Department Chief Adrian Ramirez said the fire was eventually contained after other departments arrived to help.

"We had a total of seven departments out here for this house," he said. "When we have fires in rural areas, the most important thing for us to get help from is one, manpower, two, water supply. There are no water hydrants or fire hydrants in the area."

Ramirez said six water tankers came to help, carrying thousands of gallons of water.