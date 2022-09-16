x
Nation World

Bed Bath & Beyond releases initial list of store closings

The struggling home goods retailer said it plans to close about 150 of its stores and has now revealed the first ones that will be shutting down.
Credit: AP
FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif., May 9, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

WASHINGTON — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the first phase of stores that will be closing as part of the company's restructuring plan. 

In August, the home goods retailer said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and cut its workforce by 20%. 

The initial list of store closings includes 56 locations across 21 states and Puerto Rico. The states losing the most stores in the first wave are California, Illinois and Michigan. 

Bed Bath & Beyond did not respond when asked how soon the stores on the closings list would shutter their doors for good. 

As of May, the retailer operated a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list

Arizona

Phoenix: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway 

Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz 

California

Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd.  

Lakewood: 75 Lakewood Center Mall 

Larkspur: 2601 Larkspur Landing Circle

Marina: 117 General Stilwell Drive 

Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West  

Redding: 1140 Hilltop Drive 

Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road 

San Leandro: 15555 East 14th Street, Suite 240 

Connecticut 

Stamford: Ridgeway Shopping Center, 2275 Summer Street 

Waterford: 850 Hartford Turnpike 

Florida

Sanford: 111 Towne Center Blvd. 

Sunrise: 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Anchor C 

Georgia

Snellville: Presidential Market Center, 1905 Scenic Hwy Suite 5000 

Suwanee: 2623 Peachtree Pkwy 

Iowa

Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial 

Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive 

Illinois

Bourbonnais: 2056 North State Route 50 

Carbondale: University Mall, 1265 E. Main Street 

Fairview Heights: Fairview Center, 6611 N. Illinois 

Gurnee: 6132 Grand Ave., Gurnee Mills Mall 

Joliet: 2850 Plainfield Road 

Schaumburg: 915 East Golf Road 

Louisiana

Bossier City: 2900 Meadow Creek Drive 

Massachusetts 

Dorchester: 8B Allstate Road, Suite 1

Milford: 230 Fortune Boulevard 

Seekonk: 35 Highland Avenue 

Michigan

Chesterfield: 50551 Waterside Drive 

Farmington Hills: 31075 Orchard Lake Road 

Northville: Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Rd 

Walker: Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW 

White Lake Twp.: 9050 Highland Road 

Minnesota

St. Cloud: 3959 Second Street South 

New Jersey

Flanders: 30 International Drive, Suite 1

Manalapan: 13 Route 9 South 

Paramus: 34 E Ridgewood Ave 

Plattsburgh: 73 Centre Drive, Suite 100 

New York

Farmingdale: 251 Airport Plaza Blvd. 

Middletown: 470 Route 211 East, Suite 3 

Mt. Vernon: 500 East Sandford Blvd. 

New Hartford: 4805 Commercial Drive 

Nevada

Sparks: 195 Los Altos Pkwy 

North Carolina

Charlotte: The Arboretum, 3413 Pineville-Matthews Rd. 

Ohio

Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd. 

Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road 

Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike 

Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910 

Oregon

Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd. 

Pennsylvania

Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd. 

Puerto Rico 

Bayamon: Plaza Del Sol, 725 West Main Avenue

Texas

Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114 

Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road Suite A 

Virginia

Christiansburg: 135 Shoppers Way NW 

Leesburg: 532 Fort Evans Road 

Washington

Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W. 

