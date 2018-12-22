The Fernandina Beach Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a house on the block of 2800 Manatee Avenue around 12:33 a.m. after being told that 4 to 6 armed and masked suspects were robbing occupants of the residence at gunpoint.

Police say the house was occupied by approximately 15 people at the time of the robbery. The suspects were armed with assault rifles, handguns, and knives, according to the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

The suspects were described as being young black males wearing black, red, orange, gold, green, and white masks. One suspect was reportedly wearing a red bandanna with eye holes cut out.

Two victims were struck in the head by the butt of an assault rifle while others had guns pointed directly at their heads.

Police say the homeowner recognized one of the suspects when his mask came off during the robbery. The homeowner told police the suspect had been a guest in the home on a few occasions, and that the men often played basketball together at a local gym.

Police say the suspect ran from the house, jumped a fence, and ran through the woods behind the house. The homeowner reportedly chased the suspect -- a juvenile -- caught him, and returned with him to the house.

The other suspects pointed their guns at the homeowner demanding that he release the suspect, but the homeowner refused to let him go, FBPD say.

The other suspects then fled the area in different cars but eventually came back to the house to try again to free the captured suspect from the house.

They pointed their guns at the homeowner again, but the man refused to release the captured suspect, using him as a shield to protect himself from possible gunfire.

The suspects then fled the scene a second time.

A search of the nearby wooded area led police to recover a loaded assault rifle, a large knife, an orange mask, and a red bandana. The suspect admitted to jumping the fence and discarding his mask and backpack in that area.

The juvenile suspect, not yet identified, was arrested and transported to the Fernandina Beach Police Department. Police say he admitted to his role in the robbery, saying he needed money to help ill family members.He told police the other suspects were acquaintances from Jacksonville.

The suspect is in custody at the Nassau County Jail.

Police are investigating this case in Jacksonville, working to get leads and recover stolen property.

