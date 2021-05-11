Thanksgiving 2021: Which stores will be open, closed

WASHINGTON — The holiday shopping season is already in full swing for some major retailers, even though Thanksgiving and Black Friday are still a few weeks ago.
Last year, many stores were closed on Thanksgiving due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether to encourage COVID-19 safety or to give employees some time off for the holidays, many stores plan to stay closed again this year on Thanksgiving.
And instead of focusing just on Black Friday, major retailers including Target, Walmart and Best Buy are spreading sales events out over weeks, both in stores and online.
In general, some grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open on Thanksgiving this year, though some may be operating with different or shortened hours. As always, be sure to double check hours at your local store.
Stores open on Thanksgiving 2021
- Big Lots — 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be closed due to local laws)
- CVS — Operating under normal hours by location, certain pharmacy locations may have shortened hours
- Dollar General — 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Kroger-operated stores — Open until 5 p.m. (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith’s, etc.)
- Walgreens — Most stores are open for regular hours. All 24-hour pharmacy locations will be open, but some pharmacies may have shortened hours
- Whole Foods — Hours vary by location
Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2021
- Abt
- Academy Sports & Recreation
- ALDI
- Army and Air Force Exchange
- Athleta
- AT&T
- Banana Republic
- Best Buy
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Bloomingdale's
- Burlington
- Costco
- Gap
- Home Depot
- Homegoods
- Homesense
- JCPenny
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshall's
- Old Navy
- Petco
- Publix
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Sierra
- Simon Malls
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- T.J. Maxx
- Walmart
- Ulta Beauty