Nueces County ESD #2, engineers survey Bob Hall Pier

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — On Sunday morning, firefighters with Nueces County ESD #2 and Nueces County Parks and engineers surveyed Hurricane Hanna's damage to Bob Hall Pier.

Earlier in the week Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales assesed the damage as well as Governor Greg Abott and city leaders.

Canales saying it could take 5 to $10 million to repair it.

The good news is that since the Coastal Bend is a federal disaster declaration, hurricane damage costs would be split between the federal government at 75% and Nueces County at 25%.