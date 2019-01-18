CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of teens gathered to show off their rabbits Thursday at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

Among the 4-H students was Cole Hudson, who not only breeds and shows rabbits, but is introducing other cultures to the tradition.

They might just look like white rabbits to the average observer, but students said there is actually a specific science behind the breeding and a certain amount of patience that comes with raising rabbits.

"It was easy at first, or so I thought," Hudson said.

He now knows he thought wrong. Hudson said if you want to win a competition, you have to know the science behind raising a rabbit.

"The kind of food that you give them, it needs to be perfect. How often you feed them, it needs to be consistent. Their fur coats, has to be in pristine condition at all times," Hudson said.

Hudson, a sophomore at Flour Bluff High School, also breeds fryer and market rabbits. He said it's a difficult but rewarding hobby.

"You can't force a rabbit to be bigger and you can't force it to be smaller," Hudson said. "You can help it. You can encourage it."

His mother, Tonya Hudson, said her reward is watching Cole lead others in the Flour Bluff 4-H Club.

"He's such a role model for the kids in our club," Tonya said. "It's like he's the big uncle for all the kids coming up. It's a lot of fun."

Breeding rabbits isn't the only task that keeps him busy. Hudson also teaches foreign exchange students the value of raising livestock.

"Agriculture, nature, showing them the true roots of what a Texan should be and getting them into the livestock show," Hudson said.

"A lot of these kids have never seen anything like this," Tonya said. "Not a barn. Not this many animals in one place."

Cole said win or lose breeding and showing rabbits never gets old. For Tonya, neither does watching her son share his passion with others.

"I couldn't be more proud of my kids," Tonya said.

"Rabbits especially have a special place in my heart as well," Hudson said.

Hudson hopes to continue his love for breeding rabbits long after he graduates.