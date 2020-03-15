CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ** This is a breaking news update. 3News expects to get additional details within the hour. This story will be updated once that information is available. There continues to be no need to panic **

Multiple 3News viewers sent us photos of people dressed in white hazmat suits near the old Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi Sunday afternoon.

3News called city officials regarding the photos and were told the people dressed in white hazmat suits were part of a training drill should a person in the Coastal Bend test positive for COVID-19. To be abundantly clear, there are zero confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend at this time.

The old Memorial Hospital has not been confirmed as a testing location at this time.

