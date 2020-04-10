One person killed following rollover accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead following a rollover accident Saturday evening. It happened around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Weber and Holly in front of the H-E-B grocery store.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and are still trying to piece together the details. They do know that one man driving a Jeep rolled over, the driver was thrown from the vehicle. There was only one person in that vehicle at the time of the crash.