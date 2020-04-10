One person killed following rollover accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead following a rollover accident Saturday evening. It happened around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Weber and Holly in front of the H-E-B grocery store.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and are still trying to piece together the details. They do know that one man driving a Jeep rolled over, the driver was thrown from the vehicle. There was only one person in that vehicle at the time of the crash.
Police say the accident is still under investigation.