Police arrest Tampa Bay man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Adam Johnson, the man seen smiling and waving at the camera while carrying the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot, has been arrested.

A photo of Johnson was one of many that went viral during the armed insurrection of the Capitol on Wednesday by supporters of President Donald Trump. The FBI searched for Johnson as part of a nationwide effort to find and charge those who breached the building, the Bradenton Herald reported.