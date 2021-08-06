Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick discusses 87th Texas Legislative Session, special session, winter storm, voting legislation

AUSTIN, Texas — State lawmakers passed several major bills during the 87th Texas Legislative session, but their work isn't done yet.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has requested Gov. Greg Abbott call a special session to address bills that were not passed in the regular session. He sat down in a one-on-one interview with KVUE Political Anchor Ashley Goudeau to discuss the regular session, the impending special session, voting legislation and more.
