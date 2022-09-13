'Rape is a crime' | Gov. Abbott still working on promise to eliminate rapists in Texas

Gov. Abbott holds a slight lead in polling over Beto O'Rourke and he made a campaign stop in Houston to address crime.

HOUSTON — There are less than 60 days until election day, and at the top of the ticket is a matchup between the Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat.

Abbott is holding on to a slight lead in polling and he made a campaign stop Tuesday in Houston to address crime.

Abbott’s record on crime surrounding abortions is raising some questions.

In 2021, when he signed an abortion ban, Abbott pledged to eliminate all rapists in Texas, but that hasn’t happened. Concerns are increasing with the new abortion law that provides no exception for rape or incest.

Abbott championed a restrictive abortion ban that could place doctors who perform abortions in jail and charge them with a felony. Abbott is backing prosecutors going after doctors.

“Whichever law that applies is going to hold accountable anyone who violates those laws,” Abbott said.

Abbott added that the mother should not be prosecuted.

Gov. Abbott sat down for a one-one interview with KHOU 11 anchor Len Cannon during his Houston visit.

O’Rourke's campaign calls the law that “specifically includes life in prison and a minimum fine of $100,000 for doctors who perform abortions, extreme.”

“Rape is a crime and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas,” Abbott said last year.

Now, Abbott said he’s still working towards eliminating rapists.

“One is a law to prevent cities from defunding the police. The other is a law to fix a broken bail system. Both of those laws, in addition to processing the rape kits, will help ensure the arrest and prosecution of criminals,” Abbott said.

O'Rourke responded with this statement: