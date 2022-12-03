Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide

The measure now heads to the U.S. House.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, a major priority of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R).

Rubio has long advocated for ending the tedious clock-setting and pushed for making Daylight Saving Time year-round nationwide. In other words, we'd switch once and then stay there. There'd be no more time changes going forward.

Below is a video of Rubio speaking after the passage in the Senate.

Rubio, in a recently-released video message, didn't mince words.

"Switching in and out of Daylight Saving Time is outdated, and it's only a source of annoyance and confusion. Frankly, it's just dumb, and there's just no other way to say it," the senator said in March.

Last year, Rubio reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act (S.623). The bill reflects previous efforts from the Florida Legislature to create a year-round DST.

Back in 2018, Florida lawmakers voted to enact DST year-round. But a federal statute is necessary to make Florida's change take effect. It hasn't been a priority in Washington, D.C. So, confused Floridians have just watched as we keep re-setting clocks years later.

Outside of DC, the concept is gaining popularity – with a growing number of states thinking like Florida. In addition to the Sunshine State, nineteen states have passed similar laws or measures of some sort. Rubio's office says they include Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

"Twenty states and a huge majority of Americans want to stay in Daylight Saving Time all year round, and we now have bipartisan and bicameral support to do just that. So please, let's just lock the clock once and for all and put all this stupidity behind us," Rubio said previously.

DST just began on March 13. Unless there's a federal change, it's currently scheduled to end on Nov. 6. If Rubio manages to find support in the U.S. House and with President Joe Biden, we might just stay on DST.