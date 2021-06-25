Miami-Dade Police, Gov. DeSantis hold briefing on Miami-area condo collapse; 4 dead and 159 still unaccounted for

During an update on Friday morning, officials confirmed that four people are dead and almost 159 people are still unaccounted for.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 160 people are still unaccounted for after a condominium building in the Miami area collapsed early Thursday morning.

Crews continued to search for survivors amongst the rubble but ultimately, three additional people were confirmed dead overnight. This brings the total number of deaths to four, said Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Cava during a news conference Friday morning.

Cava said 124 people have been accounted for.

Governor DeSantis arrived at the site of the collapse around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon to receive a briefing from state and local leaders. He is also expected to make visits to the family assistance center and The Shul of Bal Harbour.

"The search and rescue team worked throughout the night and it was a very active scene from above and below," said Cava during the morning news conference. "We also brought heavy machinery onto the site to assist with the operation, and so we are very very grateful that our president has authorized FEMA support..."

A spokesperson for FEMA confirmed that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the tragedy.

There has been an official donation page set up for survivors and families of people who have died. You can click here to visit that website.

Leaders said the state emergency response team has been activated and is working on this incident in partnership with several other agencies.

Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says 55 of the 136 units at the apartment collapsed around 1:30 a.m.