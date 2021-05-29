Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting in South Florida

Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, according to police.

HIALEAH, Fla. — Police in South Florida say two people have died and 20 to 25 people have been injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall.

News outlets report the gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah. The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert.

Police say three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

Two people died at the scene. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd," Miami-Dade Police Department Director, Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, said in a tweet.

No arrests were immediately announced.

This marks the second major shooting in the Miami area over Memorial Day weekend. Late Friday night, one person was killed as six others were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Wynwood area, according to CNN.

On Twitter, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she is working with the police department to "bring the shooters to justice & turn the tide on this violence."

This is another despicable, cold-blooded act that resulted in two people dead and nearly 25 injured. My heart breaks for the families of the victims of the mass shootings this weekend. We will do everything we can to bring the shooters to justice & turn the tide on this violence. https://t.co/GY19f8iQwD — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) May 30, 2021

Marcus Lemonis, businessman and television host of "The Profit," tweeted that he is offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities find and arrest the shooters.

I’m offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities in my hometown @MiamiDadePD arrest and convict the suspect/suspects .. pass this on .. https://t.co/f9muvEqmp4 — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 30, 2021