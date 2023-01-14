San Patricio, Aransas County Queen's Contest gives contestants valuable skills

The girls went through an interview panel with four judges, and also completed a service project and submitted a video highlighting what they did.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 15 girls are also going for the title of Queen of San Patricio County and Aransas County.

The competition taking place in Sinton Saturday night.

For the grand finale, the girls were able to choose a theme and create a biography with a mini movie. While the title of queen is what they are striving for, each girl is leaving with a lot more than what they came with.

"This gives them to opportunity to learn responsibility and confidence, the level of confidence I see grow from October to today is a million fold," said Stephany Robertson with the San Patricio County Queens Committee. "That is the most exciting thing about this I meet 15 girls and send off 15 strong women."