FALFURRIAS, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a father and son in the desolate ranch-lands of Brooks County.

Wednesday morning, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents working on the vast ranch-lands of Brooks County apprehended a group of illegal aliens near Highway 281 and FM 755.

While interviewing the subjects, agents became aware that there was a father and son missing from the group. A Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue K-9 team and a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine air asset responded to the area at the request of the agents at the scene.

After an extensive search, agents located the father and his seven-year-old son, both Salvadoran nationals.

A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician medically evaluated and cleared both subjects.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector currently has multiple campaigns focused on rescues and danger awareness, such as “Operation Big Rig” and “No Se Arriesgue” to combat smuggling and ultimately save lives.

U.S. Border Patrol agents urge citizens to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

