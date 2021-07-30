Report: Recent surge of COVID among border agents

According to the release, 80 border agents recently tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley sector.

TEXAS, USA — In a press release sent by U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28) and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) details a recent surge of COVID-19 amongst border agents and migrants.

According to the release, 80 border agents recently tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley sector, with another 17 border agents testing positive for COVID-19 in the Laredo sector.

Additionally, more than 100 border agents are in isolation for COVID-19 exposure, the release says. No information was provided regarding COVID-19 among migrants.

A press conference began at 10 a.m. Friday detailing the "Humanitarian Crisis at the Southern Border."

Early in the press conference, Senator Graham said he sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden asking to know if people crossing the border are being tested for COVID-19. He also asked what procedures are in place if someone crossing the border tests positive for coronavirus.

During the conference, Senator Graham said, "We're putting the future of their children at risk because we've lost control of this issue, controlling our border and the COVID problem as it relates to illegal immigrant crossings. It is now time to work together..."

Below is the full text of the letter:

Senator Graham said in the press conference, "The nation as a whole is letting you down. What's going on in your district is bad for the country. Only God knows what the illegal immigrants experience getting to our country."

Representative Cuellar said shortly after, "This weekend, I just spent about three hours with agents and their families and the chiefs there and especially their families. And they don't need pats on the back. They need help down there on the border."