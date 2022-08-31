Harbor Bridge Project developer has until tomorrow to respond to TxDOT safety concerns or be removed from project

On August 16, TxDOT issued a "notice of default," giving the developer 15 days to present a plan to correct the identified safety deficiencies.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flatiron Dragados, the Harbor Bridge Project developer, has until tomorrow to present the Texas Department of Transportation their plans to move forward with an updated design for the main cable-stayed portion of the new bridge or be fired from the project.

Work on the mainstay portion of the bridge, the part that goes over the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, was halted by TxDOT on July 15 over safety concerns. Those concerns included design flaws so significant TxDOT said the "bridge would collapse under certain load conditions" should Flatiron Dragados finish the project as is.

On August 16, TxDOT held a news conference issuing a "notice of default," giving the developer 15 days to present a plan to correct the identified safety deficiencies.

Sept. 1 is the deadline for Flatiron Dragados to present that plan to TxDOT.

Safety and transparency are the main concerns from city, county and state leaders as the Harbor Bridge Project remains stalled.

"Our elected officials are united in our belief that the safety of this project is our single most important and overriding concern," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said in a previous news conference about the project delays. "There is nothing more important than public safety."

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni is also worried about the project and the potential that work could stop completely.

"One of my biggest concerns is the construction site, especially on North Beach, and I’ve already voiced that concern with TxDOT. In fact even before the press event that we had, to say, 'Look, if there’s a big delay we want some permanent temporary structures placed around the construction site. We need better roads, better lighting, and if it’s going to be a big delay what is temporary needs to become more permanent.'”

3NEWS asked TxDOT officials what is going to happen with all of the employees on the Harbor Bridge project if it is completely stopped come Sept. 1. TxDOT responded with the following statement:

TxDOT can’t answer or speculate on what steps Flatiron/Dragados might take with their employees in a scenario where Flatiron/Dragados fails to perform.

