Final funeral for Robb Elementary school shooting victims happening Wednesday morning

Layla Salazar's funeral will be at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Family members and an entire community will say their final goodbyes to Layla Salazar Wednesday morning, an 11-year-old killed in the Robb Elementary school shooting. Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.

This is the last funeral to be held for the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting.

Vincent Salazar said Layla loved to swim and dance to Tik Tok videos. She was fast — she won six races at the school’s field day, and Salazar proudly posted a photo of Layla showing off two of her ribbons on Facebook.

Each morning as he drove her to school in his pickup, Salazar would play “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” by Guns N’ Roses and they’d sing along, he said.

“She was just a whole lot of fun,” he said.

The final funeral comes after families of the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings testified to Congress about gun violence. The tragedies are now turning into action, with 20 bipartisan U.S. senators announcing a gun violence agreement.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) helped in the creation of this agreement. He tweeted:

“This agreement will provide schools the resources they need to enhance security and keep our children safe. It will invest in mental health programs to support communities and schools. And, it will not infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners,” he said.

The compromise would make the juvenile records of gun buyers under age 21 available when they undergo background checks. The suspects who killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo and 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde were both 18, and many of the attackers who have committed mass shootings in recent years have been young.

The agreement would offer money to states to implement “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent, and to bolster school safety and mental health programs.

And it would take other steps, including requiring more people who sell guns obtain federal dealers' licenses, which means they would have to conduct background checks of purchasers.