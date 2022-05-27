On the federal level, some potential gun laws wouldn't be able to be enforced because Texas is considered a 'second amendment sanctuary state'.

TEXAS, USA — While these mass shootings continue to affect us in the U.S. and especially in Texas. It's important to know what our elected officials have done or not done to try to stop these situations from happening.

The state of Texas has had eight mass shootings in the past 13 years, with Uvalde being the deadliest school shooting ever in the lone star state.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, "Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday. Abbott also said, "Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in his heart. But it is far more evil for someone to gunned down little kids."

In the last two legislative sessions, Texas legislators have loosened gun laws, most notably by passing permit less carry last year, which allows anyone 21 years or older to carry a handgun in public without the need for a permit or training. All 6 of the legislators in the Brazos Valley for both the Texas house and senate voted yes on the bill.

Texas Democratic candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke said "You want a solution, have universal background checks. We don't have them, You want a solution, red flag laws, or extreme risk protection orders which stop a shooting before it happens. You want a solution, safe storage laws. Those are four solutions that have been brought up by the people of Texas. Each one of those has broad bipartisan support if we had a Governor who cared more about the people of Texas than he does his own political career or NRA."

While some Democrats like O'Rourke are asking for more restrictive gun laws. Local Congressman Pete Sessions believe we as a community need to do more to stop these types of tragedies.

Sessions said, "It is up to us as parents, educators, and adults to focus our activities on our children and try to lower their level of anxiety and to work for a safer environment."

On the federal level, some potential gun laws wouldn't be able to be enforced because Texas is considered a 'Second amendment sanctuary state'. This Means Texans have signed into law with help from all 6 of the legislators here in the Brazos Valley to protect Texans from new federal gun control regulations.

Sessions said ,"I see nothing as a member of Congress that I have seen the Texas Legislature do that would place our community and people in harm.Matter of fact I see the reverse."