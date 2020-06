The Aquarium's youngest Bottlenose Dolphins Liko is now 13-years old.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Finally, tonight something we hope will make you smile. It was a special birthday celebration at the Texas State Aquarium.

Friday, June 25, the aquarium celebrated their youngest Bottlenose Dolphins birthday. Liko is now 13-years old.

Liko and his dolphin friends, Kai, Shadow and Schooner all got in on the birthday fun with some ice and jello cakes.