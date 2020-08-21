Two people dead after car crash near Beeville, DPS investigating

According to officials one driver was attempting to pass multiple vehicles in a no passing zone and struck another driver.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday August 20, at 3:33 p.m. seven miles West of Beeville on US 59 a car crash happened resulting in two people dead.

According to officials a Volkswagen Passat was driving south on US 59 and a Ford Focus was driving north on US 59. Officials say the driver of the Passat. 50-year-old Saarah Rowshan “was attempting to pass multiple vehicles in a No Passing Zone and struck the Focus head-on.”

Rowshan was a resident of San Antonio, TX. The driver of the Ford Focus was 53-year-old George West resident Lee Roy Saldiva.