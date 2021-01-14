VERIFY: No decision has been made to close the National Mall for inauguration yet, says NPS

On Thursday morning, some news outlets claimed that the National Mall would be closed on Inauguration Day. The National Park Service says that's incorrect.

WASHINGTON — With less than a week before President-elect Biden's inauguration, news outlets began reporting that the National Mall would close to the public.

The reports came in the midst of a Washington still reeling from the violent Capitol attack on Jan. 6, and as fencing, barricades, police and national guardsmen continue to arrive in the city.

All over social media, national and local news organizations began reporting that the National Mall would be closed. But the National Park Service, who has jurisdiction over the area, said those reports are false.

At 11:28 a.m. they tweeted, "News reports that @NationalMallNPS will be closed to public for the Inauguration are not correct. We continue to work with @SecretService @BidenInaugural and @MayorBowser. We will announce plans once a decision is made."

As WUSA previously reported, the National Park Service has suspended tours of the Washington Monument through January 24, 2021.

🚨 #BREAKING: National Park Service closing some public facilities, parking areas and roads because of “credible threats to visitors and park resources.”



NPS says groups involved in #CapitolRiot threatening inauguration.



Washington Monument tours suspended through 1/24@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/hxLen9VFyp — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) January 11, 2021

Several road closures have already been put in place in the downtown D.C. area, and over 15,000 National Guard members have been deployed to protect the city ahead and during the inauguration.

Among the security measures D.C. officials have put in place, Metro announced Wednesday that they will temporarily close 13 rail stations and make changes to bus routes in the downtown D.C. area ahead of the inauguration.

Stations closed will be:

Red Line Farragut North, Judiciary Square, Union Station

Yellow LineGreen Line Archives

Blue Line Arlington Cemetery

Blue LineOrange LineSilver Line Farragut West McPherson Square, Federal

Center SW, Capitol South, Smithsonian, Federal Triangle