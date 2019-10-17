CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've had a few mornings, including this one (Oct. 17), where temperatures have been in the low 60s, if not upper 50s across the Coastal Bend.  South Texans crave cooler weather after our way-too-long and hot Summer; I know I do.  That cute coat, or new furry boots, or favorite hoodie spend far too long in your closet and you are itching to break them out.  But when?  

Based on a Weather Channel poll of over 6,000 people across the country, the answer depends on where you live.  In Texas, people start to bring out the long sleeves when temperatures drop below 60°. If we use the date when average low temperatures in Corpus Christi get below 60° as our qualifier for the beginning of sweater weather, it doesn't happen until November 6.  Obviously, cooler mornings are sprinkled in to October as cold fronts start to arrive.  But if you had to slap a date on it, I'd say sweater weather season 'officially' begins November 6th when you compare survey data to when average lows get below 60°, locally.

Sweater Weather Temperatures
Average temperature jackets/sweaters come out broken down by region
I'd argue that the temperature threshold is closer to 65° for people in South Texas to start grabbing for those extra layers.  In general, people living in the south have a lower tolerance to cooler weather because we are less accustomed to it; cooler weather tends to be more of a shock when it arrives.  You can see that reflected in the map above.  Not surprisingly, folks up north complain about heat when it gets over 90°...no big whoop here.  It's all about perspective.

Here's a state-by-state list of average sweater weather temperatures from the Weather Channel survey.  Check out South Dakota at the bottom...they don't bundle up until temperatures get down to 51°!

State    "Sweater Weather"

Arizona    65ºF

Nevada    65ºF

Florida    63ºF

Alabama    62ºF

California    61ºF

Delaware    60ºF

Georgia    60ºF

Indiana    60ºF

Iowa    60ºF

Kansas    60ºF

Louisiana    60ºF

Maryland    60ºF

Michigan    60ºF

Mississippi    60ºF

Missouri    60ºF

New Jersey    60ºF

North Carolina    60ºF

Ohio    60ºF

Oregon    60ºF

Pennsylvania    60ºF

South Carolina    60ºF

Tennessee    60ºF

Texas    60ºF

Utah    60ºF

Virginia    60ºF

West Virginia    60ºF

Wyoming    60ºF

Arkansas    59ºF

Illinois    59ºF

New Mexico    59ºF

Connecticut    58ºF

New York    58ºF

Rhode Island    58ºF

Colorado    58ºF

Massachusetts    57ºF

Kentucky    56ºF

Idaho    55ºF

Maine    55ºF

Minnesota    55ºF

Montana    55ºF

Nebraska    55ºF

New Hampshire    55ºF

North Dakota    55ºF

Oklahoma    55ºF

Vermont    55ºF

Washington    55ºF

Wisconsin    55ºF

South Dakota    51ºF