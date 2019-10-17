CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've had a few mornings, including this one (Oct. 17), where temperatures have been in the low 60s, if not upper 50s across the Coastal Bend. South Texans crave cooler weather after our way-too-long and hot Summer; I know I do. That cute coat, or new furry boots, or favorite hoodie spend far too long in your closet and you are itching to break them out. But when?

Based on a Weather Channel poll of over 6,000 people across the country, the answer depends on where you live. In Texas, people start to bring out the long sleeves when temperatures drop below 60°. If we use the date when average low temperatures in Corpus Christi get below 60° as our qualifier for the beginning of sweater weather, it doesn't happen until November 6. Obviously, cooler mornings are sprinkled in to October as cold fronts start to arrive. But if you had to slap a date on it, I'd say sweater weather season 'officially' begins November 6th when you compare survey data to when average lows get below 60°, locally.

Average temperature jackets/sweaters come out broken down by region

I'd argue that the temperature threshold is closer to 65° for people in South Texas to start grabbing for those extra layers. In general, people living in the south have a lower tolerance to cooler weather because we are less accustomed to it; cooler weather tends to be more of a shock when it arrives. You can see that reflected in the map above. Not surprisingly, folks up north complain about heat when it gets over 90°...no big whoop here. It's all about perspective.

Here's a state-by-state list of average sweater weather temperatures from the Weather Channel survey. Check out South Dakota at the bottom...they don't bundle up until temperatures get down to 51°!

State "Sweater Weather"

Arizona 65ºF

Nevada 65ºF

Florida 63ºF

Alabama 62ºF

California 61ºF

Delaware 60ºF

Georgia 60ºF

Indiana 60ºF

Iowa 60ºF

Kansas 60ºF

Louisiana 60ºF

Maryland 60ºF

Michigan 60ºF

Mississippi 60ºF

Missouri 60ºF

New Jersey 60ºF

North Carolina 60ºF

Ohio 60ºF

Oregon 60ºF

Pennsylvania 60ºF

South Carolina 60ºF

Tennessee 60ºF

Texas 60ºF

Utah 60ºF

Virginia 60ºF

West Virginia 60ºF

Wyoming 60ºF

Arkansas 59ºF

Illinois 59ºF

New Mexico 59ºF

Connecticut 58ºF

New York 58ºF

Rhode Island 58ºF

Colorado 58ºF

Massachusetts 57ºF

Kentucky 56ºF

Idaho 55ºF

Maine 55ºF

Minnesota 55ºF

Montana 55ºF

Nebraska 55ºF

New Hampshire 55ºF

North Dakota 55ºF

Oklahoma 55ºF

Vermont 55ºF

Washington 55ºF

Wisconsin 55ºF

South Dakota 51ºF