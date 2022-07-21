2022 TAAF Games tee off in Corpus Christi

The games returned to the Coastal Bend with thousands of Texas athletes back in town for the second straight year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2022 Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (or TAAF) Summer Games of Texas got underway Thursday in Corpus Christi with athletes in three of the 10 sports seeing action.

Golf was the first event of the day with the Gabe Lozano Golf Center hosting. 3News caught up with a large group from the Valley including a couple of medalists from last year's games, also held in Corpus Christi.

Track and field is one of the two biggest sports in the TAAF Games, both bringing in thousands of athletes by themselves. Both sports got underway Thursday and run through Sunday.