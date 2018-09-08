CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Houston Astros all-star shortstop Carlos Correa was back at Whataburger Field Wednesday, making his fifth rehab start with the Hooks.

Correa went 0-for-3 for the second straight night, but got a RBI on a groundout in the first inning. The former rookie of the year is expected to be activated off the disabled at some point during Houston's home series against the Mariners, so his reunion with the Hooks might be over.

Corpus Christi would go on to beat Tulsa 3-2 on a walk-off home run by Carmen Benedetti.

