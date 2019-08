CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a very up and down season that includes injuries, Astros top pitching prospect Forrest Whitley is back in Corpus Christi. Whitley made his 2019 Hooks debut on Sunday at Whataburger Field. He has an ERA over nine this season in the minors, but has found himself of late after spending time in A+ Fayetteville recovering from an injury. Whitley was solid on the mound in his Hooks debut, hurling four innings with one earned run and five strikeouts.