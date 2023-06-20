Calallen's softball state title team honored before Hooks' win

The Lady 'Cats were recognized on the field before the Hooks doubled up the Sod Poodles Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend saw a new state softball champion a few weeks ago and Tuesday the Hooks honored the Calallen Lady 'Cats before the game.

The Calallen players and coaches were on hand as they were recognized on the field before the series opener. It's the first state title in program history for the softball team after they had finished as the state runner-up in 2019 and 2021.

The Lady 'Cats say it's been a wild three weeks and they certainly appreciate the love from the Hooks and everybody else in the area.

As far as the Hooks, they took care of business early in the 12-6 win over Amarillo. Corpus Christi scored seven runs in the first inning including a three-run homerun from Colin Barber.