x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hooks

Calallen's softball state title team honored before Hooks' win

The Lady 'Cats were recognized on the field before the Hooks doubled up the Sod Poodles Tuesday.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend saw a new state softball champion a few weeks ago and Tuesday the Hooks honored the Calallen Lady 'Cats before the game.

The Calallen players and coaches were on hand as they were recognized on the field before the series opener. It's the first state title in program history for the softball team after they had finished as the state runner-up in 2019 and 2021.

Credit: KIII

The Lady 'Cats say it's been a wild three weeks and they certainly appreciate the love from the Hooks and everybody else in the area.

As far as the Hooks, they took care of business early in the 12-6 win over Amarillo. Corpus Christi scored seven runs in the first inning including a three-run homerun from Colin Barber.

Out at Whataburger Field as the state champion Calallen Lady ‘Cats were honored by the Corpus Christi Hooks. I’ll have...

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out