Hooks beat the rain, lose season opener to Arkansas

Corpus Christi's Spencer Arrighetti gave up six runs in the first two innings of a 9-5 Opening Day loss to Arkansas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mother Nature wasn't able to stop the Hooks in Thursday's season opener, but the Arkansas bats were in a 9-5 win at Whataburger Field.

The rain subsided for the night long enough to allow Opening Day to happen, but Arkansas didn't waste any time spoiling the game with the Travelers scoring six runs in the first two innings off Spencer Arrighetti.

Shay Whitcomb got the Hooks on the board for the first time this season with a two-run homerun in the 3rd inning.

BOT 3 | SHAY WHIT💣



Whitcomb goes all the way bringing in Jordan Brewer.



ARK 6 | HOOKS 2 pic.twitter.com/DCwNZ1amNC — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 7, 2023

Arkansas would have another big inning in the 5th with three unearned runs off Corpus Christi reliever Julio Robaina.