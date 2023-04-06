Hooks beat the rain, lose season opener to Arkansas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mother Nature wasn't able to stop the Hooks in Thursday's season opener, but the Arkansas bats were in a 9-5 win at Whataburger Field.
The rain subsided for the night long enough to allow Opening Day to happen, but Arkansas didn't waste any time spoiling the game with the Travelers scoring six runs in the first two innings off Spencer Arrighetti.
Shay Whitcomb got the Hooks on the board for the first time this season with a two-run homerun in the 3rd inning.
Arkansas would have another big inning in the 5th with three unearned runs off Corpus Christi reliever Julio Robaina.
Fans were treated to Opening Night fireworks after the game with the rain hitting the area right after. The team will also host a fireworks night Friday, weather pending. First pitch of Game #2 on the season is set for 7:05 PM.