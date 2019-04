CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks held their annual media day Tuesday in advance of the season opener Thursday at Whataburger Field.

Chuckie Robinson and Ronnie Dawson each talked about being excited playing someone other than those in the Astros' organization after the Hooks swept the Triple-A Round Rock Express over the weekend.



Corpus Christi will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles in a four-game series to start the season. Amarillo relocated from San Antonio in the off-season.