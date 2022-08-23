Carlos Correa to pay homage to Uvalde survivor in return to Minute Maid Park

In his first game in Houston playing for a team other than the Astros, Correa is honoring Mayah Nicole Zamora, a survivor of the Uvalde school shooting.

HOUSTON — On Tuesday, Carlos Correa will take the field at Minute Maid Park wearing a jersey other than the Astros' for the first time in his career.

But, that's not a big deal in the grand scheme of things. It's what Correa is bringing with him that really counts.

Editor's note: The videos in this story are from a previous report about the Astros inviting 500 Uvalde residents to a game on Aug. 14.

The Correa Family Foundation is pulling out all the stops to honor Mayah Nicole Zamora, a survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde.

Hero of the Month

Mayah is the foundation's August Hero of the Month.

"Mayah has always been known for being independent, ambitious, and the “go-getter” of her family," CFF said in a release. "Before the shooting, Mayah had been nominated by one of her teachers for the student council. She was a member of the robotics club and remained an Honor Roll student the entire year. She participated in softball, soccer, gymnastics and basketball, going on to win the championship trophy with her team, the Lady Spurs. Those who know her describe her as a people person who is incredibly kind and always willing to lend a helping hand."

Mayah will be joined by her mother, father, two brothers and a few extended family members. She will throw out the first pitch of the game. She'll also get to go to batting practice and get some memorabilia.

Mayah's story

Mayah lost many of her closest friends, two of her teachers and she was also severely injured in the shooting. Her doctors said it was a miracle she survived. She was shot in her hands, arms, chest and back. She underwent more than 20 surgeries. Her hospital stay lasted 66 days.

Mayah also learned that the shooter lived blocks away from her home, making the healing process even more difficult. She hasn't been able to go back to her childhood home for that reason.

Correa steps up to the plate

When Correa heard her story, his foundation, along with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation, TokenSociety.io co-founders

James and Korrine Whipkey, Scott H. Weissman and Allen P. Lu, gave her family money to find somewhere else to live. The groups got together and got enough money to build her family a new home in a place she feels comfortable.

“This new structure, which will be fully furnished, will be an opportunity for Mayah and her family to rebuild their lives, make new memories, and work towards a brighter future,” President of the Correa Family Foundation Dr. Ricky Flores said.

Even though they'll be on opposite sides of the field for the first time, Correa and the Astros got together to make sure it will be a memorable experience for Mayah and her family.

“We are thrilled to have so many friends and collaborators who are willing to come together and help us provide this gift to Mayah and her family,” Correa said. “I could never begin to imagine everything she has gone through, and we feel that this is one thing we could do to try to alleviate some of her pain. I’m thankful to both teams for being a part of this effort.”

The Correa Family Foundation thanked these individuals and organizations for their donations, without which none of this would be possible: