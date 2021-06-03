1 Calallen and #2 Sinton washed out at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday’s Region IV-4A Final matchup between the Sinton Pirates and Calallen Wildcats was postponed due to inclement weather, with a makeup date and location to be announced. The game will not be played at Whataburger Field.

Tickets purchased for Thursday will be refunded to the method of payment. Refunds will be processed starting on Friday, June 4 and will appear back into the buyer’s account within 3-5 business days, no later than Friday, June 11. If tickets were purchased online, the ticket price less convenience fees will be refunded. Tickets purchased with cash can be refunded at the Whataburger Field Box Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18. Hooks Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.